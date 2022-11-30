3 sets of human remains found near Kramer Junction, authorities say

The sheriff's department said someone doing some type of work in the area found three sets of human remains near Powerline Road.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after three sets of human remains were found in the Mojave Desert earlier this month.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said its homicide team was sent an area near Kramer Junction on Nov. 18 after receiving calls of reported human remains.

Investigators did not release information regarding the condition in which the remains were found.

They believe the remains may have been in the area for some time

The remains are now with the county coroner's office for further investigation.