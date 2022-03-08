Teen killed, another critically injured in Huntington Beach crash involving city truck

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenager was killed and another was critically injured after the truck they were in crashed Monday morning with a vehicle belonging to the city of Huntington Beach, officials said.

Huntington Beach police said its officers responded around 8:15 a.m. to the intersection Newland Street and Yorktown Avenue after a crash involving a white 1990 Ford F-250 and a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

The two teenagers - both students at Edison High School in Huntington Beach - were rushed to a local hospital after officers found them in the Ford truck.

One of teenagers died from his injuries and the second teen remains in the hospital in critical condition, HBPD said in a news release.

Police say the 38-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, which belongs to the city, was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police say it doesn't appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

"I am so sorry to hear about the tragic traffic collision that took place this morning," Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize said in a statement. "On behalf of myself and the City Council, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the families impacted by this terrible accident."

Irvine police will lead the investigation because a Huntington Beach city vehicle was involved in the collision.

The names and ages of the two teens were not immediately available.

A vigil for them is planned to take place at Edison High School Monday evening.

