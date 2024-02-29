Heated election in Huntington Beach leads to sign vandalism incidents

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With just days until Election Day, controversial local measures in Huntington Beach have been subject to incidents of sign vandalism.

Local Measures A, B and C would make changes to the city's charter including voter ID requirements and which flags can be displayed on city property.

On Wednesday morning signs urging voters to vote "No" on the measures were vandalized with big green "Yes" stickers.

"They pretty much destroy our sign if we try to remove it," said Cathey Ryder, co-founder of Protect HB,

At least 50 of their big signs were hit across the city.

"At this point in the campaign; A: we don't have more money to buy more signs and B: we couldn't get them in time to replace them," Ryder said.

Election signs in support of the three measures have also been targeted.

Measure A would require voters to show identification at polls in Huntington Beach. Supporters say it would ensure the integrity of local elections, while opponents say it conflicts with state law and would suppress voter participation.

Measure B would regulate and limit which signs can be displayed on Huntington Beach public property. Critics say it is aimed at preventing the LGBTQ+ Pride flag from being flown on city property, though that flag is not named specifically in the measure.

Measure C would make changes to the city budgeting process and city council procedures.

Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark said, "The 'Yes' signs have been targeted since the first day that they were placed as well. Some of them have been torn out, tossed over fences, just stolen altogether."

She support changes to the city charter but denounces vandalizing signs.

"We do put a lot of energy and effort into getting the message across. And when you do something like that it's disrespectful - not just to the person that's trying to get the message across but to our community in general," Van Der Mark said.

Regardless of the issues with the signs both sides agree residents will have the final say in what happens in their city.

"Make your voice heard at the polls," the mayor said.

Ryder added, "This is about letting the voters decide."

It is illegal to mess, tamper or remove election signs.

Huntington Beach police are investigating the reports of election sign vandalism ahead of the March 5 election.