Huntington Beach police declare unlawful assembly after counter-protesters show up at 'White Lives Matter' rally

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Huntington Beach police declared an unlawful assembly near the pier Sunday afternoon after an unruly crowd formed during an event billed as a "White Lives Matter" rally.It was unclear who advertised or organized the event, but it appeared there were far more counter-protesters in the crowd, particularly representing Black Lives Matter.There were some scuffles in the crowd and a few incidents involving police officers.At 2:36 p.m. the Huntington Beach Police Department declared an unlawful assembly in the area of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue about a block from the pier "in order to disperse an unruly crowd."Members of the public were being asked to leave the area.The event had been promoted on social media as a "White Lives Matter" rally set to start at 1 p.m. but police said they hadn't identified the organizer. Large numbers of police were deployed in advance, while dozens of activists with Black Lives Matter showed up in the morning well before the event's expected start time.A few people were arrested for carrying knives and pepper spray. At one point, a scuffle broke out involving a man carrying a Trump 2020 flag. There were no serious injuries reported.Several additional arrests were reported for disturbing the peace.