Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims

Hurricane Florence is pummeling the Carolinas with strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous tidal surges, destroying buildings and lives.
The Red Cross is providing safe shelter and comfort for evacuees across six states. More than 20,000 people sought refuge in more than 200 Red Cross and community shelters Thursday night to escape the storm's wrath.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Red Cross:
The Red Cross depends on financial donations to provide disaster relief. You can help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Florence relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on 1-800-RED CROSS.
The best way to ensure your donation will go to a specific disaster is to write the specific disaster name in the memo line of a check. We also recommend completing and mailing the donation form on redcross.org with your check.
NBA Cares:
Michael Jordan, a native North Carolinian, is joining with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence." Jordan is working with a number of community organizations such as the American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank, and United Way. You can donate on the NBA Cares website.
GIVE BLOOD
Eligible donors in unaffected areas are urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to help maintain the nation's blood supply. There is a critical need to platelet and type O blood donations. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
