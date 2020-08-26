tropical depression

Hurricane Laura now a category 3 storm; expected to become category 4 on Wednesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Laura is expected to reach the Texas-Louisiana border as a major hurricane and is expected to intensify into a category 4 storm by Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., Luara was upgraded to a category 3 storm.

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters reported that Laura became a hurricane on Tuesday, shortly after moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

It's expected to continue intensifying on a path to hit the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major Category 3 hurricane capable of "devastating" damage. The National Hurricane Center lists life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding as all possible.



Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean

As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., Laura is a category 3 storm with 115 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 130 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 15 mph and became organized with a well-defined eye overnight. The storm is around 650 miles wide and the eye is currently 290 miles southeast of Galveston, TX.

Galveston has issued a mandatory evacuation, instructing all residents to leave the island on Tuesday.



Recent forecasts show Laura making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Houston Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Forecasters warn that seawater higher than a basketball hoop could swamp entire communities.

WATCH:
EMBED More News Videos

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed.



Towns near the Louisiana-Texas state line are bracing for the worst. Laura already killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.

Laura would transition to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley and could race east to bring North Carolina some rain Friday night into Saturday. Laura could carry tropical-storm-force winds into Arkansas

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?



Marco brought heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



KEY POINTS:
  • Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.
  • For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.


WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Tropical Storm Laura poses possible hurricane threat to US
Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly shooting under investigation in Beverly Glen
3 shot, 2 fatally, during Wisconsin protests
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Clippers coach Doc Rivers comments on Kenosha shooting
Landon Clifford, of YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died
Activists question why charges haven't been filed in Hollywood attack
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
Show More
Jacob Blake's family delivers emotional call for justice, change
Daniel Silva sentenced to 1 year in death of Corey La Barrie
Protests against police brutality continue in DTLA
Experts express concern on COVID-19 convalescent plasma treatment
Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed
More TOP STORIES News