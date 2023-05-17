Grand jury indicts Bryan Kohberger in connection with murder of 4 University of Idaho students

ABC News pieced together information from an affidavit released by authorities, verified publicly available evidence and pulled in reporting to create a visual timeline outlining events in the case.

The 28-year-old was extradited to Idaho in January.

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students late last year, has been indicted by a grand jury.

The multicount indictment includes first-degree murder, the Latah County District Court clerk confirmed to ABC News.

He will appear for his arraignment in Moscow, Idaho, on Monday and enter a plea, according to multiple sources.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student at Washington State University's department of criminal justice and criminology, was arrested on first-degree murder and burglary charges in December after a six-week search. He has not entered a plea.

MORE | Siblings of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves speak out for 1st time

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania and he was extradited to Idaho in January.

Roommates Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21; as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death at the girls' off-campus house in the middle of the night.

Two other roommates survived the stabbing, one of whom saw a masked figure in the house. Neither are considered suspects in the stabbing.

Bryan Kohberger, right, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Pool via Getty Images, FILE

The four students were probably asleep when attacked and some had defensive wounds, police said.

Police believe the murders unfolded between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to court documents.

A 911 call was made from one of the roommate's phones the morning of Nov. 13 when the surviving roommates found one of the victims. The call requested help for an unconscious person who was not responding.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the four victims.

RELATED | Idaho college murders timeline: From off-campus killings to Bryan Kohberger's court appearance

Authorities said DNA from the suspect was recovered on a knife sheath left on a victim's bed, according to the documents. On Dec. 27, police recovered trash from Kohberger's parents' house in Pennsylvania, and a lab determined the DNA from the trash was the father of the person who left DNA on the knife sheath, the affidavit said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

