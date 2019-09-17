Rancho Cucamonga man under arrest for allegedly stabbing daughter to death, authorities say

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his daughter, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Joe Montes, 71, was arrested for the murder of Darlene Montes, 49, according to a department statement.Sheriff's dispatch received a call from a male at 8:30 a.m. Monday stating that he had stabbed his daughter.Officials arrived to the 6300 block of Elkridge to find Darlene suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead, according to the department.Joe Montes remained at the scene and was questioned by authorities. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909)-387- 3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com