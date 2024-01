Display of illegal fireworks caught on video in downtown Los Angeles

Someone set off a massive amount of illegal fireworks in downtown Los Angeles and the display was caught on video.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Fourth of July is months away, but it didn't look like that in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.

Someone set off a massive amount of fireworks in the City Hall area around 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Those who witnessed the uncontrolled display posted videos to social media.

It's unclear who exactly is responsible, but nobody was hurt.

Additional details were not available.