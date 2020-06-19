Police seize nearly 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in Irwindale as demand skyrockets

As the Fourth of July approaches, complaints about fireworks are surging across the country.
As the Fourth of July approaches, complaints about fireworks are surging across the country.

In Irwindale, police responded to a tip about fireworks at a home on Central Avenue where they say officers discovered over 70 illegally possessed fireworks amounting to almost 2,000 pounds.

Police seized the fireworks and the residents were charged.

Fireworks have been in high demand, and industry experts say it will be a record-breaking year.

The fireworks boom has been brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, with people tired of staying home and the weather warming up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiairwindalelos angeles countycoronaviruspolicefireworkscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Gardena
What's open, what's closed this weekend in LA County
Juneteenth events held around Los Angeles area
MASK MANDATE: Here are the new rules for California residents
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Nail salons reopening in OC after months-long closure
AMC reverses course on masks after backlash
Show More
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Disneyland unions seek delay in park reopening
Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling
Sex harassment probe launched amid search for missing soldier
Racially biased 911 calls would be illegal under proposal
More TOP STORIES News