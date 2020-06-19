Police seize nearly 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in Irwindale as demand skyrockets

As the Fourth of July approaches, complaints about fireworks are surging across the country.In Irwindale, police responded to a tip about fireworks at a home on Central Avenue where they say officers discovered over 70 illegally possessed fireworks amounting to almost 2,000 pounds.Police seized the fireworks and the residents were charged.Fireworks have been in high demand, and industry experts say it will be a record-breaking year.The fireworks boom has been brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, with people tired of staying home and the weather warming up.