New LA councilwoman Imelda Padilla getting to work ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Imelda Padilla is set to be sworn in this week as the newest Los Angeles councilmember representing the northeast San Fernando Valley.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The northeast San Fernando Valley will finally have representation at City Hall now that 35-year-old Imelda Padilla won the special election.

But her representation might only last a year and half, as that's what's left on former Council President Nury Martinez's term. Martinez resigned eight months ago following a scandal regarding leaked audio comments at City Hall.

"When I drive down these streets and I see a lot of medians in streets and tree wells in need of service, that's all I can really think about right now," Padilla said. "Getting in there so I can start cleaning up the neighborhood."

Padilla is getting right to work on homelessness, talking last week with Mayor Karen Bass. The mayor said in a written statement: "The northeast San Fernando Valley will have a champion in City Hall and I look forward to working alongside the councilwoman-elect to bring unhoused Angelenos inside and to make Los Angeles safer and more livable for all."

Padilla said she is looking forward to working with the mayor on the Inside Safe program, which helps house the homeless, and she's suggested some locations for housing.

One of those locations is a massive homeless encampment that parallels the Metrolink Orange Line near the Van Nuys Civic Center.

A resident of Sun Valley, Padilla has spent time working at City Hall and also on her neighborhood council.

"I really want to create community power. I'm very excited to build out a business council here for Van Nuys to start with so we can start to clean up the Van Nuys corridor, especially with all the infrastructure dollars coming so we can attract more businesses, better businesses, better high-paying jobs. Also, I've talked about how I really want to clean up the parks," said Padilla.

On Wednesday, Padilla will be sworn in at City Hall as the primary caretaker of Council District 6. In August, she'll be sworn in officially as the new councilmember.