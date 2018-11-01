WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --UCLA police arrested a suspect for a series of indecent exposure incidents on campus that occurred from August through October.
Campus officers arrested Anton Floyd, 40, in Van Nuys near Van Nuys Boulevard and Calvert Street.
Police say the suspect repeatedly exposed himself and was masturbating in front of female UCLA students from Aug. 30 through Oct. 31. On Tuesday, a sketch was distributed of the suspect.
The suspect was seen driving different vehicles in separate incidents, including a silver 2016-18 Volkswagen Passat; a silver extended-cab pickup truck, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet; a red four-door sedan; and a gray BMW.
Floyd was booked on six counts of indecent exposure and one probation violation. He was being held at Los Angeles County Jail on $70,000 bail.
Anyone with additional information was asked to call UCLA police at (310)825-1491.