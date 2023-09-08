Smita Vasant moved to America in the 80s and it didn't take her taste buds long to miss the spices she grew up with. So she decided to experiment at home by making her own Indian style ice cream.

Saffron Spot brings the sweet taste of home to Little India

ARTESIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Soak in the final days of summer at Saffron Spot in Artesia, located in Little India. Here you can cool down with shaved ice and big scoops of Indian Style ice cream.

"Creating something people love is so satisfying," said owner Smita Vasant.

Vasant moved to America in the '80s, and it didn't take her taste buds long to miss the spices she grew up with. So she decided to experiment at home by making her own Indian style ice cream. The ice cream was a hit.

Today Saffron Spot offers more than three dozen flavors. The key ingredient in each one: Saffron, a spice common in Indian desserts.

"Usually I like to make flavors that are reminiscent of India. So anything that has to do with the fruits, or nuts, or spices," Vasant explained.

And for those who can't get enough, Saffron Spot sells pints to go.

There are just two food items on the menu, both traditional street snacks in Mumbai.

The chutney sandwich: house made green chutney, cucumbers, black pepper and tomato on white bread. And the Vada Pav, a fried potato patty placed inside a bun.

You can wash it down with a delicious and refreshing cup of fresh sugar cane juice, with ginger and lemon.

"What I want to do is for people to have a taste of India. And for a lot of us it's reminiscent of when we left India...I've done it for 20 years and still to have a viewer still appreciate it, it's always heartwarming," Vasant smiled.

Saffron Spot is open six days a week, closed on Mondays. They always have at least one vegan ice cream flavor available and hope to expand their vegan/dairy free options.

