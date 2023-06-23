'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' actors talk playing villains, working with Harrison Ford

Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook spoke with ABC7 about with Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

CHICAGO -- The grand finale of the Indiana Jones saga hits theaters next week.

The actors who play the villains are ready to do the hero in and spoil his last hurrah. They spoke with ABC7 about "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

"Obviously it's surreal. We grew up with this, at a point where we had no plans of being actors. So, we just like anybody else, morphed into the film, and wanted to be 'Indiana Jones,' so it's crazy to be here 42 years later," said Mads Mikkelsen, who plays "Jurgen Voller."

Mikkelsen also spoke about his character in the film.

"He was a scientist working in Germany in the 30s and 40s. That should ring a bell. Obviously, he wants to make the world a much better place," Mikkelsen said.

Boyd Holbrook also spoke about his character, "Klaber."

"I play, basically, Voller's lap dog. I do all the stuff he can't get his hands dirty with," Holbrook said.

The actor additionally talked about some intense action sequences.

"Some of those 'took tooks' were replaced with Tesla engines, and they were going 70 miles an hour. A world-class crew arrived months ahead of time to plan all this stuff out, at a totally different scale," Holbrook said.

And, of course, they spoke about working with Harrison Ford.

"If the three of us were to get together now, we would be the adults in the room," Mikkelsen said. "He is a kid by heart. He makes everything easy for everybody else because he's really taking it serious, but at the same time, he's also bringing it down to earth.

