Todos Unidos

'We are invisible': How native Mexicans carve out their own space in U.S.

By Linda Ha
EMBED <>More Videos

The invisibility of growing up Indigenous Mexican in the U.S.

FRESNO, Calif. -- For Felix Mendoza, growing up as an Indigenous person of Mexico in the United States was no easy feat.

He and his family immigrated from the Mexican state of Oaxaca to California in 1990 when he was a teenager. They started working in the agricultural sector of Madera, picking grapes, tomatoes and strawberries on meager seasonal wages.

"I am very proud about being an Indigenous person from Oaxaca. I'm Mixteco," said Mendoza. "I think we are very hardworking and very capable of doing things like everyone else."

California is home to an estimated 120,000 Indigenous Mexican farmworkers from the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán, according to the Indigenous Farmworker Study. This includes people from the communities of Mixtecs, Zapotecs and Purépechas who face language barriers, as many often only speak their native languages.

The Centro Binacional para el Desarrollo Indígena Oaxaqueño (CBDIO) was created to help lower those barriers. The nonprofit based in Fresno, California, offers translation services for monolingual Indigenous migrants.

"We have been one of the most marginalized groups," said Miguel Villegas Ventura, a program coordinator at CBDIO who identifies as Mixteco. "When our communities are not being seen or not being recognized, or not even being considered when information is being provided, they don't know that there are resources available to them. They don't know that they have rights."

Villegas Ventura pointed to the lack of information for Indigenous communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

Hispanic Heritage Month begins in the middle of September. That's because five Central American countries all celebrate Independence Day on September 15.



"Most of the information is in English, in Spanish and other languages, and most of our communities don't know how to read or write. That's when we come in and make sure they have information about how to protect themselves from COVID, where to go if they need testing or vaccines, how to apply for support if they've tested positive for COVID," said Villegas Ventura.
Spanish is the dominant language in Mexico, but there are about 68 Indigenous languages recognized in the country. In the state of Oaxaca alone, there are 16 different Indigenous languages and communities.

"People will talk about Indigenous people in the history books like the Aztecs and the Mayans, and they talk about the past a lot, but we are still present. Our language has been around for more than 3,000 years," Villegas Ventura said.

Felix Mendoza and his wife Nicolasa Aguilar opened Sabor a Oaxaca restaurant in April of 2020.

"We want everyone to know about Oaxacaqueno food, about the Oaxacan flavor. Our slogan is 'La casa de tlayuda,' which means, 'the home of the tlayuda.' It's a big tortilla with special beans we prepare," Mendoza said. "It includes cabbage, avocados and tomatoes. All these ingredients make this plate very delicious."

"The Oaxacan culture is happy and colorful, primarily the colors, the tradition, the food. I feel it's the best-tasting food in the world," added Aguilar.

From actors to activists, people share stories of celebrating their heritage, expressing their identity as Latino, Latinx, or Hispanic, and representing and embracing their diverse cultures. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with "Our America: Todos Unidos" on ABC Owned Television Stations streaming apps and Hulu.
EMBED More News Videos

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with "Our America: Todos Unidos," premiering September 15 on ABC Owned Television Stations streaming apps and Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hispanic federationmexicoour americalatino heritage monthtodos unidosu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODOS UNIDOS
Our America: Todos Unidos | Watch the full episode
Afro-Puerto Rican woman explores racial, gender identity through art
Dominican salon owner helps women, men and kids embrace their curls
Olmos helps take filmmaking to classrooms to build lifelong learners
TOP STORIES
California voters reject recall, keep Newsom in office
Armed robbery captured on video at Melrose Avenue clothing store
Live election results: Newsom survives recall attempt
Few voting issues reported with California recall election
Some LA County voters told they already voted in recall election
Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Show More
Woman, boyfriend arrested in death of Hawthorne girl, 7
1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID since 1st US infection
LA City Council approves plan to deter street racing
3.0 earthquake rattles Sylmar area
West Hollywood poll worker removed for wearing Trump clothing
More TOP STORIES News