Sheena Monk breaking barriers in male-dominated sport of racecar driving

Sheena Monk talks about being one of the few female drivers in the sport and what it means to her.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- In the male dominated sport of racecar driving, Sheena Monk is breaking barriers.

She'll be racing in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this year, and it's her first time driving on a street circuit.

She's the driver of the #66 JG Wentworth Acura NSX GT3 Evo 22.

She races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Monk says she's one of the few women in racing and initially didn't realize the importance of what she was doing.

"I was just somebody who was just chasing their dreams and doing what they love, but trackside now, I've started to really understand the significance of you know, my position as a woman, one of the very few in the sport. I don't take that lightly. It's very serious for me because I know I have some younger people looking up to me," Monk said.

Monk says she was obsessed with cars as a young girl, which is what pushed her to become a professional driver.

She says while her presence may inspire young girls to start racing, she hopes her influence goes beyond that.

"More importantly, I think its opening opportunities for STEM, for engineering, for team ownership, for track workers and so there a great amount of positions within racing that women can start to get involved with, and I think we're just kind of opening the door for that," Monk said.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is happening April 14 to the 16. You can get tickets on their website.

"The car doesn't know whose driving it. We are as physically fit. We are mentally capable and so we are the same as any of the drivers on the race track, and we are going out there to fight for wins," Monk said.

