69-year-old man found brutally beaten in Inglewood fighting for his life

His family was told he may not live much longer. Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for the person or persons response.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 69-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical condition after he was found severely injured near an Inglewood hotel, and investigators believe he may have been the victim of a brutal attack.

The incident happened on the evening of Oct. 22.

Police say Abelardo Rodriguez went to the store around 6 p.m. but never returned home.

He was found lying on the sidewalk at the corner of Imperial Highway and Prairie Ave in front of a La Quinta hotel.

Firefighters-paramedics initially thought Rodriguez had fallen since he uses a cane, but doctors told police his injuries were more consistent with those of an attack.

" [ The doctor said ] it appeared someone had attacked him and beat him," said an Inglewood police captain investigating the case.

Now, his family is distraught and seeking answers as Rodriguez remains unresponsive at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Doctors told them there is a chance he could die soon. To make matters worse, the family is dealing with the tragedy on Rodriguez's birthday.

He turned 69 on Thursday.

"It's very difficult to see him every day, suffering, fighting, but ... he's not going to win the fight, according to doctors," his wife said during a recent interview.

"To see him like that ... he's suffering. He's suffering a lot. We're watching the family suffer. It's not fair," said another family member.

Police are currently investigating the incident and are searching the area for any cameras that may have captured what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.