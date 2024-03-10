Inglewood police sergeant, DUI suspect both injured after driver slams into cruiser at scene of fire

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An Inglewood police sergeant and a DUI suspect were both hospitalized Sunday morning after the driver slammed into a patrol vehicle parked near the scene of an apartment fire, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a three-story apartment building near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and 97th Street, just north of Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the incident, where smoke was seen emanating from the second floor.

While firefighters were battling the blaze, the DUI suspect struck a police vehicle that had been parked as part of a street closure, a spokesperson for the Inglewood Police Department said.

A police sergeant and the suspect were transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. The sergeant was "OK" and the driver's condition was unknown, the spokesperson said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI and will be taken into custody after receiving medical treatment, police said.

News video from the aftermath of the collision showed that the impact mangled the front of the suspect's vehicle and severely damaged the driver's side of the police cruiser.

There were no reports of any injuries caused by the fire itself.