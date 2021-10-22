18-year-old volleyball standout shot and killed in Inglewood

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Friends and family of Daina Monroe, affectionately known as "Gucci," gathered at Sunshine Volleyball Club in Torrance to remember her on Thursday.
"I mean there really is no feeling right now. It's kind of surreal. It seems like we're in a movie or a dream and any second I might be able to wake up," said Daniel Butler, Monroe's brother.
Monroe's family says she was with her friends and one of her sisters on Monday.
The group was sitting in a car outside her mother's home in Inglewood trying to decide what movie they should go watch when someone drove by and started shooting at the car.
18-year-old Monroe was the only one shot, and she was rushed to the hospital where she died. Police are still looking for the shooter.
"I was just always trying to be there for her. I know she looked up to me, but I looked up to her even more. I don't know if she knew that, but she was definitely my rock star," said Daejah Summerville, Monroe's sister.
Monroe was anything but ordinary and her goals were just as big as her personality.
She wanted to go to the Olympics and play volleyball professionally. All her dedication was shown on the volleyball court.
"This girl was so hardworking, so passionate about volleyball and had the most positive attitude in every situation no matter what she was going through outside of volleyball. She was always able to come to the gym and put a smile on everyone's face," said Elia Rubin, Monroe's former teammate.
Monroe went to Culver City high school and Santa Monica high school.
32 colleges wanted to recruit her, but she eventually chose Monroe College in New York. She recently decided to leave school and came back home to her family last month.
"She was very prominent on both of those teams, and they will be playing a fundraising volleyball game in her honor at the end of this season," said Darrin Monroe, Monroe's father.
A candlelight vigil will be held this Saturday.
"Like I always told her, she's my hero and I love her," said Lyz Summerville-Monroe, Monroe's mother.
Her friends and family have set up two GoFundMe pages. If you'd like to show your support, you can find them here and here.
