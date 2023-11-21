Inglewood's annual turkey giveaway at SoFi Stadium spreads joy to thousands in need

As Thanksgiving approaches, the city of Inglewood is making sure residents have everything they need to have a delicious dinner with their families.

The city held its 9th annual turkey giveaway event Tuesday at SoFi Stadium, donating about 2,500 frozen turkeys to those in need and 500 more to senior centers. Each resident who signed up got a free turkey and a box of sides.

SoFi Stadium officials said registration has reached capacity the last three years it's been hosted at Hollywood Park.

"Food security is an important facet in all our lives," said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts in a recent statement. "It's important no matter the season, but we hope this event will not only bring some relief for those residents experiencing hardships, but also bring everyone some much needed holiday cheer."

The city teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams for the giveaway, making for an exciting morning for fans.

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones and some of the Rams cheerleaders were there to help spread some holiday cheer.

"I'm most thankful for family," said Jones at Tuesday morning's event. "I'm super appreciative to just be out here giving back, just seeing the smiling faces, to see everyone happy for receiving turkey, receiving help this Thanksgiving, means a lot to me, so I'm just excited to be out here."