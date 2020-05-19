Corey La Barrie death: Tattoo artist Daniel Silva charged with YouTube star's murder in Valley Village crash

By ABC7.com staff
VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tattoo artist Daniel Joseph Silva has been charged with the murder of Corey La Barrie, the 25-year-old YouTube star who was killed in a car crash in Valley Village, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Silva, 26, faces one count of murder in the case, which stems from a Sunday evening crash that resulted in the death of the passenger of Silva's McLaren sports car, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.


An arraignment date has yet to be scheduled for Silva, a North Hollywood resident who is believed to have been driving the two-door vehicle at the time of the incident, the news release said.

If convicted as charged, the star of the television series "Ink Master" faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison, according to prosecutors.
