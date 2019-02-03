#LASD MCB advises of an Escape, Inmate David Bustamonte, from Pitchess Detention Center, Castaic. Search is underway! Plz Call 9-1-1 if you know where he is. https://t.co/yoL3berfq1 pic.twitter.com/WXnj0O65a1 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) February 3, 2019

#LASD SEB Tactical Tracking Bloodhound on the trail of an escaped inmate from Pitchess Detention Center, Saugus. Inmate has been located and re-arrested. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/mmqZjAzRhO — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 3, 2019

An inmate who escaped from a Castaic detention facility was found and recaptured after an hourslong search Sunday, authorities said.The inmate fled a facility at the Pitchess Detention Center, located at 29320 The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The LASD identified the man as 43-year-old David Luis Bustamonte.A lockdown was in place as authorities searched the Pitchess Detention Center compound.Other local agencies were notified of the escape, sheriff's officials said.Shortly before 4 p.m., special enforcement bureau deputies tweeted that Bustamonte was found and taken back into custody. They used a tactical tracking bloodhound to help during the search.