Inmate recaptured after escaping detention facility in Castaic

A photo shows David Luis Bustamonte, 43, an inmate who escaped from a Castaic detention facility on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
An inmate who escaped from a Castaic detention facility was found and recaptured after an hourslong search Sunday, authorities said.

The inmate fled a facility at the Pitchess Detention Center, located at 29320 The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The LASD identified the man as 43-year-old David Luis Bustamonte.



A lockdown was in place as authorities searched the Pitchess Detention Center compound.

Other local agencies were notified of the escape, sheriff's officials said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., special enforcement bureau deputies tweeted that Bustamonte was found and taken back into custody. They used a tactical tracking bloodhound to help during the search.

