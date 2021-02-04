Innocent driver killed after chase ends in crash in Pomona, police say

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- An innocent driver was killed after a suspect fleeing police crashed into the victim's vehicle in Pomona Wednesday, police said.Pomona police say the attempted to pull over the suspect for some type of vehicle violation at around 4 p.m., but the driver took off.The suspect went through the intersection of San Antonio Avenue and Philadelphia Street and crashed into another vehicle, killing the innocent driver, according to police.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.Footage from AIR7 HD showed one car with extensive damage on its side and another damaged car beside it near a home's driveway.It was unknown if more people were hurt in the crash.