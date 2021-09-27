instagram

Facebook pausing 'Instagram Kids' app, building parental supervision tools

EMBED <>More Videos

Facebook puts 'Instagram Kids' app on hold

Facebook has temporarily stopped development on Instagram for kids.

The company announced this morning this morning in a blog post that it will take time to consult with parents, experts and policymakers before continuing development.

"Critics of "Instagram Kids" will see this as an acknowledgement that the project is a bad idea. That's not the case. The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today," Instagram said in the post.

A recent Wall Street Journal report says a third of teenage girls on Instagram have increased body image issues from using the app.

Facebook says the Wall Street Journal is misinterpreting the data. Its global head of safety is expected to answer questions about the report this Thursday on Capitol Hill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmenlo parkbusinessfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSTAGRAM
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Memorial for Nicole Gee, marine killed in Afghanistan attack
How art helped activist figure out why being Central American is cool
New documents show Facebook knows Instagram is toxic for teen girls
TOP STORIES
Chase ends with man fighting CHP officers in Simi Valley - Video
LA County gas price reaches new 2021 high
Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola laid to rest at Covina funeral
Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19
Pfizer to ask for approval of COVID vaccine for kids in matter of days
Mother, 2-year-old son killed in fall at Petco Park before Padres game
1 killed, 5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Pacoima
Show More
Santa Monica breakfast spot OP Cafe permanently closes
Widow of man who died from COVID sues her longtime employer
Gabby Petito honored at memorial service on her native Long Island
Crete, Greece earthquake leaves 1 dead, 9 hurt
Here's what's in the bipartisan infrastructure bill
More TOP STORIES News