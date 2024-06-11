Caltrans: Concrete gap under freeway overpass in viral video is expansion joint

Some SoCal drivers are concerned about what looks like a concrete gap and dangling debris under a freeway overpass, but Caltrans says not to worry.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A video gaining viral traction on social media shows what looks like a separation or crack in a Southern California freeway overpass with debris falling out underneath.

Commenters on Instagram and TikTok expressed concern about the gap and debris, saying it looks "sketchy" and gives them anxiety when driving over it. Multiple viewers reached out to Eyewitness News searching for information.

Caltrans says the gap, on a ramp at the 105 transition to the 605 freeway in the Norwalk-Bellflower area, is actually just an expansion joint that is functioning as designed.

Expansion joints are designed to create space that allows structures such as bridges and overpasses to expand and contract with temperature changes without cracking.

The material falling out of the joint is foam, Caltrans says. Because of the height of the overpass, it can't be removed and replaced from below, but will be addressed at some point when the ramp can be closed.