5 Inland Empire residents accused of staging Ontario crash for $30K insurance claim

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, January 25, 2024 6:02AM
KABC

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Five Inland Empire residents were arrested after allegedly staging a hit-and-run car crash in Ontario to file a $30,000 insurance claim.

Home surveillance video shows a driver leave a car in the middle of an intersection and walk away. Moments later, another vehicle drives up and crashes into it hard, then the driver runs from the scene.

Authorities say the woman driving the first vehicle later claimed to investigators that she was the victim of a hit-and-run. But witnesses said she walked over to the scene after the crash.

Investigators say five Inland Empire residents were arrested recently and are now facing a felony count for the alleged insurance fraud scheme.

