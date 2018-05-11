Detectives are working to solve a double shooting in Mead Valley that covers at least three different crime scenes.It started around 6 p.m. Thursday, when a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the Ben Clark Training Center where local police often train."Deputies arrived on scene. They located an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies summoned medical aid. The victim was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said Robin Flores, with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Information he gave detectives led them to a home 3 miles away in Mead Valley. There, authorities found nearly two dozen roosters, an unpermitted greenhouse and, according to neighbors, a small marijuana grow.But that wasn't all detectives found. Flores said authorities found a man dead inside the home.Early Friday morning, detectives found a pickup truck that appears to have been abandoned, ditched near a bunch of pepper trees in a remote field and also on the Ben Clark Training Center.Authorities are not saying whether it is a suspect vehicle.They also will not say what, if any, relationship there may be between the gunshot victim and the man who was killed."At this point, investigators aren't releasing any further information. But what we can say is that there is no threat to public safety," Flores said.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.