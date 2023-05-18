'Stop the car!': Wild video shows police officer holding on to fleeing car with gun aimed at driver

An Iowa officer jumped onto the hood of a car after a driver attempted to flee a police stop.

It all started when the driver was pulled over by one police officer. The officer who jumps on the car approached for backup, and that's when the driver took off.

Video shows the moment the driver began slowly moving his red car as the officer had a gun pointed at him.

Instead of firing, the officer jumped onto the hood of the car and began yelling at the driver to stop the car.

The video shows the driver with his hands up as the officer points a gun at him from the hood of the car, but the driver does not put his foot on the brakes.

Eventually, the driver sped up, causing the officer to hold on for dear life.

Another video showed the officer eventually being thrown off the car after it ran over a ditch.

The officer flown from the car suffered a broken vertebrae in his back.

The driver, Dennis James Guider Jr., later pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The injured officer has since fully recovered and is back on the job.