IRS official outlines how to avoid scams that claim to offer tax refunds

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scammers are growing increasingly sophisticated in their means to steal your identity and your money.

The IRS is warning about one scam that involves a letter sent via delivery service in an official-seeming cardboard envelope.

It claims the recipient is due a tax refund, but most provide personal information in order to claim the money.

Internal Revenue Service spokesman Raphael Tulino told Eyewitness News about how the scam works and what red flags to look out for.

"In this case, take a look at this thing and just put it aside" he advised. "Because it's not the IRS. It's the bad guy using the IRS as a lure to get you to provide that information for identity theft."

