WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Anaheim man accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail in elaborate locksmith scheme

KABC logo
Saturday, July 1, 2023 1:03AM
Anaheim man accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail in Irvine
EMBED <>More Videos

An Anaheim man is accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail in an elaborate scheme.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim man was arrested and has been accused of running a prolific mail-theft operation in Irvine.

The Irvine Police Department, sharing photos of the evidence recovered on social media, said that 33-year old Tanoah Daniel Marsh of Anaheim had "an elaborate locksmith setup, which he used to create keys for himself and others to access mailboxes and buildings."

Detectives served a search warrant and recovered thousands of pieces of stolen mail.

Detectives are working with U.S. Mail Postal Inspectors to identify victims and other crimes committed.

Marsh has been booked at Orange County Jail on multiple charges.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW