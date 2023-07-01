An Anaheim man is accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail in an elaborate scheme.

Anaheim man accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail in elaborate locksmith scheme

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim man was arrested and has been accused of running a prolific mail-theft operation in Irvine.

The Irvine Police Department, sharing photos of the evidence recovered on social media, said that 33-year old Tanoah Daniel Marsh of Anaheim had "an elaborate locksmith setup, which he used to create keys for himself and others to access mailboxes and buildings."

Detectives served a search warrant and recovered thousands of pieces of stolen mail.

Detectives are working with U.S. Mail Postal Inspectors to identify victims and other crimes committed.

Marsh has been booked at Orange County Jail on multiple charges.