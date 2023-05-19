Scammers pose as Irvine PD officers, demand personal information in latest phone call scam

The Irvine Police Department is breaking down the warning signs of a scam in which people are calling residents and posing as officers to gain access to their personal information.

This week, detectives investigated two calls in which scammers pretended to be officers.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Irvine Police Department is breaking down the warning signs of a new scam in which people are calling residents and posing as officers to gain access to their personal information.

This week, detectives investigated two calls in which scammers pretended to be officers. Luckily, the suspects weren't successful.

Kyle Oldoerp with IPD said in one case, the scammer on the other line pushed for personal information and in the other, they asked for more than $600,000, claiming it was a fraud case investigation.

"In these calls, the cell phone actually showed that the phone call was coming from the Irvine Police Department and they were spoofing our dispatch phone number," said Oldoerp.

Those are some red flags to look out for, he said.

Oldoerp said police will never ask for credit card information, gift cards, money orders or personal or banking information over the phone.

"They're relying on fear and that's the thing is they want people to act quickly because the police department is calling them and they try to make it very rushed that they need to make a decision right now they need to pay right now," he said.

Police urge residents to keep their social media accounts private.

If you receive a call from police, but suspect it's a scam, Oldoerp said ask for the alleged officer's name, badge number and the case number. Then, hang up and verify that information with law enforcement.

Though the scammers are difficult to track down, police encourage people to call their local law enforcement agency directly to report these calls and to make sure too look up the number online.