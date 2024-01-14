Serial thief suspected of stealing $39K worth of merchandise from SoCal Target stores, police say

Police say a man suspected of stealing from Target stores throughout Southern California has stolen about $39,000 worth of merchandise.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing from Target stores throughout Southern California.

Video released Friday by the Irvine Police Department shows the suspect walking into a store and then snatching an iPad from a Target employee. The suspect quickly runs away and escapes.

Police initially asked the public for help in identifying the suspected thief in October and say he has continued his alleged crime spree.

In the most recent thefts, he has run out of the stores with iPads. The suspect has stolen about $39,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irvine police.