WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Serial thief suspected of stealing $39K worth of merchandise from SoCal Target stores, police say

KABC logo
Sunday, January 14, 2024 12:41AM
Man accused of stealing $39K worth of items from SoCal Target stores
Police say a man suspected of stealing from Target stores throughout Southern California has stolen about $39,000 worth of merchandise.
KABC

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing from Target stores throughout Southern California.

Video released Friday by the Irvine Police Department shows the suspect walking into a store and then snatching an iPad from a Target employee. The suspect quickly runs away and escapes.

Police initially asked the public for help in identifying the suspected thief in October and say he has continued his alleged crime spree.

In the most recent thefts, he has run out of the stores with iPads. The suspect has stolen about $39,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irvine police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW