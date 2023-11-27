A 36-year-old South Gate man was arrested for allegedly breaking into and vandalizing a historic church in Irwindale, police say.

South Gate man accused of breaking into, vandalizing historic church in Irwindale

Irwindale police say Martin Garcia broke into Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission on Wednesday by smashing a stained-glass window. He then allegedly ransacked the inside of the historic mission.

Police were initially called to the scene on a report of a suspicious person seen near the front door of the church.

They found Garcia at the scene and then discovered the damage.

He was arrested for vandalism. A court appearance is pending.