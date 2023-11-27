South Gate man accused of breaking into, vandalizing historic church in Irwindale

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 36-year-old South Gate man was arrested for allegedly breaking into and vandalizing a historic church in Irwindale, police say.
Irwindale police say Martin Garcia broke into Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission on Wednesday by smashing a stained-glass window. He then allegedly ransacked the inside of the historic mission.
Police were initially called to the scene on a report of a suspicious person seen near the front door of the church.
They found Garcia at the scene and then discovered the damage.
He was arrested for vandalism. A court appearance is pending.