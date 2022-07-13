Emmy nominee Issa Rae connects with community at local Inglewood coffee shop

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood-native Issa Rae is an award-winning actress, director, writer and producer, but on Tuesday she added barista to the list. Issa the barista greeted fans, took selfies and served up coffee at Inglewood's Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen where she's a co-owner. Hundreds were lined up for blocks to get a glimpse of her."We had a new hire," said barista Lynetha Davison. "Issa Rae came in and took a few orders, she made some drinks, she called out the orders, created quite a ruckus here in Inglewood, but that's what it's all about and we had a good time."In February, Rae became the first person to receive a key to the city of Inglewood. She was also recently nominated for another Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role on her show "Insecure." The show spotlights Inglewood and South L.A., and many in attendance said Rae's success has been an inspiration to the community."She put us on the map," said Jalysa Harris, an Inglewood resident. "We've always been here, but her glorifying it on Insecure and just showing that obviously, we're real people, but we're also a beautiful city.""She means that you can be yourself," said Wilson 'Scoop' Comeaux from Long Beach. "You can win and you can do exactly what you want to do just by being yourself, just by continuing to stay creative and don't take no for an answer.""Knowing that there's so many creative people and creative souls that are born and bred in this city it means a lot," said Jarek King, another Inglewood native. "And so, I feel like there's a lot more people who are into the arts, into theater, into podcasts, and so on, and that's all because of Issa Rae."Owners at Hilltop said it's all about accessibility and making sure the community feels connected, which is why they said they'll be doing more events like this in the future.