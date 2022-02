INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An Inglewood native whose hit show celebrated life in her hometown received a history-making honor on Saturday."Insecure" star Issa Rae was given the key to the city of Inglewood, becoming the first person in its 114-year history to receive the honor.Mayor James T. Butts presented the key at the Taste of Inglewood festival.Rae showcased Inglewood throughout the five seasons of "Insecure."She also executive produces a reality show that films at hot spots in Inglewood.