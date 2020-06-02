'It sends a strong message': Former intelligence officer explains the role of military troops amid protests

The role of military troops amid protests
"When you see troops with the vehicles, the uniforms, the weapons - obviously makes people very uneasy. It sends a strong message of we're going to restore law and order. Basically public safety on the streets - using one of our most powerful tools that we have which is our military," said Kempfer.
MORE: Trapped Long Beach looters bust through store window
He says the troops are used to augment law enforcement and security missions. Having the troops on-hand allows law enforcement to focus on other necessary operations amid the peaceful protests turning violent and criminal.
What tactics should law enforcement use to de-escalate situations?
"There's a lot of back-and-forth communication. For example, they will find who are the informal leaders within any protest group or any grouping. And they will try to establish some sort of communication with them, some sort of rapport. Again, law enforcement is there too respect and protect the protesters. Protecting their First Amendment right," said Kempfer.
Kempfer says the troops are trained for situations such as the unrest that unfolded over the weekend.
MORE: Over 400 arrested after vandals wreak havoc in Santa Monica