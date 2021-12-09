feel good

15-year-old with 4 college degrees will soon get his 5th as youngest student to graduate from UNLV

He graduated during the pandemic with four associate's degrees from Fullerton College. Now, he's getting his bachelor's.
EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old now youngest student to graduate from UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- At just 13 years old, Jack Rico made national headlines for earning four associate's degrees from Fullerton College.

Now, two years later, he's making history.

Next week, the teenager - who is now 15 - will be the youngest graduate to walk across the stage in the history of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

"Every now and then, I'll get like a shocking reaction from someone, but most of my classmates are really accepting of me," he said. "They don't treat me as a kid, they treat me as an equal."

READ ALSO | 13-year-old student graduates from Fullerton College
EMBED More News Videos

Jack Rico, the youngest student to ever graduate from Fullerton College, earned four associate's degrees in just two years.



After failing the third grade when a new learning system was introduced, Rico's family thought homeschooling would be a better fit for him. After three years, his mother, Ru Andrade, quickly realized how intelligent her son was.

"At 11, he was smarter than me," she said. "I knew that I had given him everything I had, and that he probably needed better teachers."

That's how he ended up in a program at Fullerton College. Rico easily passed the entrance exam and was enrolled the next day.

He graduated during the peak of the COVID pandemic with four associate's degrees - one in history, social sciences, arts and human expression, and social behavior.

Now, after pursuing a bachelor's degree in history at UNLV on a full scholarship, he's ready to graduate once again.

"It was kind of unbelievable at that point when my mom told me, I was like, 'You're joking. This is a funny joke,' but no, this was actually happening. When we first came here, I fell in love with the campus," said Rico.

So what's in store for his academic career after UNLV? The sky is certainly the limit.

"I don't really know," said Rico. "I want to get my master's, but I don't know what I want to get it in. I don't plan on getting it in history, so I want to audit some courses, discover some of my other interests and see what I want to do with my masters."

In case you're wondering, when Rico isn't studying, he's just like any other teenager. He enjoys hanging out with his family and friends and even taps into his inner creative by writing screenplays.

He's also a big fan of video games.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfullertonlas vegasnevadacool kidsteengood newscollege studentseducationchildrenfamilycollegeteenagerslas vegascollege studentfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FEEL GOOD
California family welcomes twins born in different years
'You changed my life': NHL worker thanks fan who noticed his melanoma
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
Watch the holiday yule log
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News