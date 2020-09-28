Politics

ABC7 Presents the LA County District Attorney Debate

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 will air the L.A. County District Attorney Debate this Saturday at 9 p.m. commercial free.

Marc Brown will be the moderator as Jackie Lacey and George Gascón meet in an hour-long debate on ABC7. The event will air on ABC7 and stream on all our mobile apps, as well as our connected TV apps on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire or Roku.

If you have a question for the candidates, submit it below.

