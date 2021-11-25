2 arrested in fatal shooting of father in front of his wife, 2 children at South LA taco stand

EMBED <>More Videos

2 arrested in shooting death of father at South LA taco stand

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of James Vargas, a 30-year-old father who was gunned down in front of his wife and two children after they stopped to get food at a taco stand in South Los Angeles.

James Vargas -- known as "Jimmy" to his family -- was shot on Nov. 14 after a gunman approached him and accused him of being a gang member.

Jose Rodriguez, 30, and Eric Sanchez, 31, were taken into custody Monday and bail for each of them was set at $2 million, jail records show. Further details about the arrests were not immediately disclosed.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue and 92nd Street. According to James Vargas' family members, the suspect asked him where he was from -- and before Vargas could even answer, the gunman opened fire.

Vargas' wife, 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son were sitting in the family's car at the time.

"It's really unfair for him just to get shot, just randomly, because someone felt like it," said Kamyt Alban, the victim's cousin, at a vigil held last weekend. "He's not even gang-affiliated or anything like that."

EMBED More News Videos

A family is struggling with a shocking loss after a young father was shot to death in front of his wife and two children in South Los Angeles while they were out picking up food.


At the vigil, friends and loved ones gathered at the scene of the shooting to honor the man they described as a devoted father.

"If we can take these evil people off the streets -- that don't deserve to be roaming out like that," Billy Vargas said. "Have some justice, hold whoever did this accountable for this evil act."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Vargas' wife and children.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessouth los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentdeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceshootingman killedperson killedgunsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News