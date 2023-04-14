Jane Goodall visits South LA

WATCH LIVE

Jane Goodall is a globally recognized scientist and conservationist.

Friday, April 14, 2023 4:13PM
SOUTH LA (KABC) -- Jane Goodall visited South L.A. this week and spoke to families at an event hosted by the SoLa Foundation.

The SoLa Foundation is a nonprofit working to uplift underserved communities in South L.A.

Goodall is a globally recognized scientist and conservationist. She's well-known for her chimpanzee discoveries.

"We now know, thanks to the chimps, that other animals are sentient like we are, they have feelings, and consciousness and so on," Goodall said.

She took a tour of the Beehive, an event space and the headquarters of SoLa Impact, a real estate group focused on affordable housing in South L.A.

