Jared Goff unveils newly renovated library for Inglewood students

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Jared Goff may no longer be a Los Angeles Ram but the Inglewood schools won't be forgetting him anytime soon."I think the library is beautiful," said Warren Lane Elementary School parent Marian Tell-Colfield. "It looks like a place where children want to be, like, I want to go in there as an adult and try one of those little chairs. I love it."In September of 2020, Goff announced that he would be using his official brand JG16 to partner with the Inglewood Unified School District and since then, he has matched all of the proceeds from JG16 to go toward initiatives within the school district."You can change lives," Goff said. "And that's something that I've really become passionate about and especially at the youth level in cities like Inglewood."The first round of the proceeds went to funding the newly remodeled Warren Lane Elementary School library."It's beautiful, new paint, new books, new tables and chairs," said superintendent Dr. Erika Torres. "It's a wonderful opportunity for our amazing students and staff."Goff was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions, but even though his home team isn't currently in Inglewood, he said he's excited to continue his partnership with the Inglewood Unified School District."Before anything happened, leaving L.A., any of that happened, I committed to these kids and want to forever be connected and want to forever have a chance to change their lives," Goff said.To match the newly renovated library, in the coming months Jared Goff and JG16 will also be transforming a room at Warren Lane Elementary School into a brand-new S.T.E.A.M. lab that they'll call Maker's Space."It's really fun for me and really fulfilling," Goff said. "But most importantly, to give these kids a chance to have a good space to read and to learn and to improve their literacy.""I can't wait for our students to come on site to actually utilize the library fully," said Warren Lane Elementary School principal Shonda Calhoun. "And to be able to have a space where kids are excited to just sit pick up a book and read."School representatives said there's no finalized date to bring students back to school yet, but they're hoping for late April.