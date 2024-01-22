Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce helps girl get a message to Taylor Swift during Chiefs-Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- Though his team wasn't on the field, Eagles center Jason Kelce still played a big role during the Chiefs-Bills playoff game... at least, for one little fan.

A shirtless Kelce, the brother of Kansas City wide receiver Travis Kelce, emerged from a box seat to greet members of the crowd at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday.

Footage filmed by Bryce Keeble showed Kelce then lifting up a young fan towards Taylor Swift's box, allowing the little girl to display her sign to the singer.

"We're going to show this to Taylor," Kelce tells the girl.

He then brings the girl up to the window as she holds the sign up high.

"It was a really great moment to see a great athlete like Jason Kelce come out of his seats to join in on the fun and excitement of the Buffalo Bills and KC game. It was great to see him getting involved with fans and really enjoy the atmosphere of the stadium," Keeble told Storyful.

He certainly seemed to make an impression on the fans.

"Kelce, come play for us!" someone is heard shouting.

The Chiefs ultimately proved victorious at Sunday's game, winning 27-24 against the Bills.

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce has reportedly told teammates he plans to retire, but no official announcement has been made.