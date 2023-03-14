WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
jimmy kimmel live

Jimmy Kimmel shares one of his favorite moments from the Oscars

It's always a good time when these two get together!

KABC logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 5:06PM
Jimmy Kimmel shares one of his favorite moments from the Oscars
EMBED <>More Videos

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show after hosting the Oscars this weekend, and while there were a lot of memorable moments, he shared one his personal favorites: Photobombing our very own George Pennacchio!

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show after hosting the Oscars this weekend, and while there were a lot of memorable moments, he shared one his personal favorites: Photobombing our very own George Pennacchio!

On The Red Carpet was reporting live from the Governor's Ball when Jimmy decided to have some fun and creep up behind George, mid-report.

"After doing this whole big show, broadcast around the world, I was most excited to be on the local news," Jimmy said with a smile as the audience shared a laugh.

It's always a good time when the two get together! Some say Kimmel is now a frontrunner to host the Oscars next year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW