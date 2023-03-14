Jimmy Kimmel shares one of his favorite moments from the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show after hosting the Oscars this weekend, and while there were a lot of memorable moments, he shared one his personal favorites: Photobombing our very own George Pennacchio!

It's always a good time when these two get together!

On The Red Carpet was reporting live from the Governor's Ball when Jimmy decided to have some fun and creep up behind George, mid-report.

"After doing this whole big show, broadcast around the world, I was most excited to be on the local news," Jimmy said with a smile as the audience shared a laugh.

It's always a good time when the two get together! Some say Kimmel is now a frontrunner to host the Oscars next year.