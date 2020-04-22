Looking to get hired during COVID-19 pandemic? Here's what you need to know

In a fast changing market, how do you give yourself a leg up?
Not everyone is laying off employees. Some industries are hiring thousands of workers right now.
"Obviously essential workers, grocery stores, delivery drivers, but we're also seeing companies like tech companies hiring for roles that can be done anywhere and at home," said Allison Sullivan, a Glassdoor career trends expert.
According to LinkedIn, Amazon is looking for 175,00 new workers. Instacart needs to fill 300,000 openings for contract workers over the next three months and CVS and Walmart are hiring 50,000 workers each and there's more.
FedEx, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, 7-Eleven are also hiring.
Even the state of California is jumping in with OnwardCA.org, a resource listing more than 100,000 jobs now available.
But if you're on the hunt, you need to make sure your tech skills are sharp.
"Everything is virtual these days," Sullivan said. "Virtual is the name of the game."
Sullivan said you need to go online to search for a job and then interview in front of a screen.
"I would say get really comfortable with the technology," she said.
"A lot of people just got knocked into learning Zoom and I'm just amazed with all the folks out there that hadn't really touched it," said Darrell Gurney, an employment counselor with careerguy.com
Gurney and Sullivan say you still need to act like you're in the same room. Bottom line: appearances still matter.
"Even though you're at home, don't get too comfortable at home. This is still a professional role, so make sure you're dressing appropriately," Sullivan said.
Gurney said make sure the family knows.
"Everybody has an appreciation that we're all at home right now, but you still want to make that first impression," Gurney said.
"Employers are going to be seeing a flood of candidates for a lot of roles these days," Sullivan said. "And so if you've taken the extra step to do your research, understand how you fit into the needs of that company and why you would be a great fit, it will really catch an employer's eye."
Here's one last tip. With the stay-at-home order, now is a really good time to network.
"A lot of the thought leaders, a lot of the CEOs, a lot of the managers, they got a little bit more time right now," Gurney said. "So, if you can reach them on a basis of 'I'm doing some research, doing some investigation,' you go out there and start talking to people."
Don't be afraid to take a job just for now. Sullivan and Gurney said when it comes time to jump back into your career field, employers will understand these are unusual times.