Pilot, passenger injured after small plane crashes at John Wayne Airport

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, February 11, 2024 8:37PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ABC7 Eyewitness News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot and passenger were injured after a small plane crashed at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana Sunday.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the aircraft crashed at the northeastern part of the field.

One of the patients had to be extricated. Both were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.



Commercial operations were not affected. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

