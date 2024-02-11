Pilot, passenger injured after small plane crashes at John Wayne Airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot and passenger were injured after a small plane crashed at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana Sunday.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the aircraft crashed at the northeastern part of the field.

One of the patients had to be extricated. Both were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Commercial operations were not affected. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.