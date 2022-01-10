firefighter killed

LA County firefighter who died after battling house fire honored with special tributes

Firefighters stood on top of their engines on Saturday, overlooking the 5 Freeway to honor Jonathan Flagler.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Tributes honoring the Los Angeles County firefighter who died while battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes were held over the weekend.

Jonathan Flagler died from critical injuries he suffered during the fire. Firefighters stood on top of their engines on Saturday, overlooking the 5 Freeway to honor Flagler.



Signs and posters with written messages for Flagler were also spotted over the weekend in the San Clemente area.

Flagler had been a firefighter for 21 years - first serving 19 years with the city of Vernon and then moving to the county agency in October 2020.

He is survived by his wife Jenny and two sons, ages 15 and 13.

During a press conference, officials said the fallen firefighter was pulled out from inside the burning home.

"The smoke and the fire overcame my member. He put out a mayday for assistance from the other firefighters that were at scene and they were able to quickly locate him, rescue him and then start the life-saving procedures," Marrone said.

According to a post published on the OC Firefighters Instagram page, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club in San Clemente.

Official plans for funeral services have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

