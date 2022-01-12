firefighter killed

Vigil honors Los Angeles County firefighter who died battling house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil honors LA County firefighter who died battling house fire

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A candlelight vigil was held in San Clemente Monday evening to honor Los Angeles County firefighter Jonathan Flagler, who died last week battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Flagler, 47, had been a firefighter for 21 years - first serving 19 years with the city of Vernon and then moving to the county agency in October 2020.

He is survived by his wife Jenny and two sons, ages 15 and 13.

During a press conference, officials said the fallen firefighter was pulled out from inside the burning home.

LA County firefighter dies after being pulled from burning house in Rancho Palos Verdes
EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles County firefighter has died from critical injuries he suffered while battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes, officials announced Thursday.



The vigil was one of several tributes for Flagler.

On Saturday, firefighters stood on top of their engines overlooking the 5 Freeway in his honor.

The firefighters' union has established a memorial fund to benefit the family.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho palos verdeslos angeles countysan clementeorange countyfirefirefighter killedvigillos angeles county fire departmentfirefighter injuredfirefightersmemorial
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Barstow Fire veteran dies from injuries after being struck by car
LA County firefighter who died after battling house fire honored
LA County firefighter dies after Rancho Palos Verdes house fire
Driver who killed Costa Mesa fire captain gets 15 years to life
TOP STORIES
5 detained in connection with death of off-duty LAPD officer killed
Family blames Riverside County for man's COVID-19 death
83-year-old Texas great-grandmother enrolled at Harvard
LAPD officers fired for playing 'Pokemon GO' on the job lose appeal
Ferrer warns against nonessential activities amid COVID surge
Foster mom charged in murder of teen released after bail reduced
LAUSD reopens after winter break amid omicron surge
Show More
Drivers are hit with costly repairs after driving into potholes
CA makes it easier to hire teachers amid shortages
LA health care workers push back on new asymptomatic COVID guidance
Toddlers found alone and tied up in San Antonio home, police say
Bank of America lowers overdraft fees, removes insufficient funds fees
More TOP STORIES News