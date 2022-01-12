Vigil honors Los Angeles County firefighter who died battling house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11436207" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Los Angeles County firefighter has died from critical injuries he suffered while battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes, officials announced Thursday.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A candlelight vigil was held in San Clemente Monday evening to honor Los Angeles County firefighter Jonathan Flagler, who died last week battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes.Flagler, 47, had been a firefighter for 21 years - first serving 19 years with the city of Vernon and then moving to the county agency in October 2020.He is survived by his wife Jenny and two sons, ages 15 and 13.During a press conference, officials said the fallen firefighter was pulled out from inside the burning home.The vigil was one of several tributes for Flagler.On Saturday, firefighters stood on top of their engines overlooking the 5 Freeway in his honor.The firefighters' union has established a memorial fund to benefit the family.