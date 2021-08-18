Missing South LA teen found after 2-day disappearance

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A South Los Angeles teen who had been missing for two days - leading family, friends and church members to organize a search effort - has been located, police say.

Jonathan Munoz disappeared Monday night. He was last seen leaving his home in the South Los Angeles area around 7 p.m., bicycling to the gym.

Family and friends had organized a formal search effort to begin Wednesday afternoon, saying it was out of character for him to stay out of touch for that long.

But Los Angeles police now say Munoz was located Wednesday in the Harbor area and is being reunited with his family.

The circumstances of his disappearance have not been disclosed.

His disappearance had alarmed his family, because he is known for punctuality and discipline and had made plans to work out with family and friends during the week. When he went to the gym, he left behind his wallet with cash, ID and debit cards.

Family, friends and church members had planned to gather at a local park Wednesday afternoon to organize a formal search effort.

Munoz is described as a "caring brother and disciplined teen who recently enrolled to serve his country in the Marines." He is also an enthusiastic member of Hosanna Apostolic Church in Compton, plays the trumpet and wrestled in high school.
He graduated from Warren High School in Downey earlier this year.

