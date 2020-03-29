Roofs, walls and ceilings scattered after tornado hits Jonesboro, Arkansas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6060865" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Search continues in Jonesboro, Arkansas after tornado rips through city, leaving three injured.

JONESBORO, Arkansas -- Officials say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt three people in the college town of Jonesboro.Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday.Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that three people hurt were hospitalized and that first responders were searching the area.Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S.Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.