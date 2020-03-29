Weather

Roofs, walls and ceilings scattered after tornado hits Jonesboro, Arkansas

JONESBORO, Arkansas -- Officials say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt three people in the college town of Jonesboro.

Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday.

Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that three people hurt were hospitalized and that first responders were searching the area.

EMBED More News Videos

Search continues in Jonesboro, Arkansas after tornado rips through city, leaving three injured.



Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S.

Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherarkansassearch and rescuewind damagetornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News