Jude Law honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jude Law was joined by two of his oldest children as he was honored with the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring actor Jude Law for a film career that includes two Oscar nominations.

David Lowery, who directed Law in "Peter Pan & Wendy'' and two episodes of the Disney+ "Star Wars'' series "Skeleton Crew,'' and Jurnee Smollett, a castmate of Law in his latest film, "The Order,'' were among those joining Law at the ceremony at 6840 Hollywood Blvd., next to the El Capitan Theatre.

"Some of you here and many, many others that I've collaborated with over 30 years, people who I've learned from and been encouraged by, guided by, inspired by -- they're the reason I have this star, and I want to thank them,'' Law said during the ceremony.

The ceremony came six days after the premiere of "The Order,'' based on the true story of the FBI's investigation of a white supremacist terrorist group in the early 1980s. Law is also among its producers.

The star is the 2,798th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars and the last of 2024.

Born Dec. 29, 1972, in the Lewisham district of London, Law's interest in performing began when he was 5 years old and cast in a Saint George and the Dragon rendition. He began acting in 1987 with the National Youth Music Theatre and performed in its production of The Ragged Child,'' which aired on the BBC in 1988.

After dropping out of school at age 17 to pursue acting, Law's first paid theatre role came in 1992 in the production of the two-act play by Philip Ridley, "The Fastest Clock in the Universe,'' at London's Hampstead Theatre. Law portrayed 15-year-old Foxtrot Darling, a guest at a fake 19th birthday party organized by Cougar Glass, a 30-year-old obsessed with his self-image, doing all he can to appear young.

Law received a Laurence Olivier Award outstanding newcomer nomination for his performance in the 1994 West End production of Les Parents Terribles.'' Law received a Tony Award nomination in 1995 for his performance in the Broadway adaptation, re-titled Indiscretions.''

Law also received a Tony Award nomination for his other Broadway role, best actor in a play, for his title role in the 2009 production of Hamlet.''

Law had his first major leading film role in the 1994 British crime drama Shopping,'' which also starred his future wife, Sadie Frost. In 1997 he appeared in the Oscar Wilde biopic Wilde,'' portraying Lord Alfred Douglas, Wilde's glamorous young lover, the science fiction film Gattaca'' and the Clint Eastwood-directed crime drama, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.''

Law received his first Oscar nomination in 2000 for his portrayal of rich and spoiled playboy Dickie Greenleaf in the psychological thriller, The Talented Mr. Ripley.'' The best supporting actor Oscar went to Michael Caine for his performance in The Cider House Rules.''

Law's other Oscar nomination came in 2004 for actor in a leading role for the Civil War drama Cold Mountain.'' The Oscar went to Sean Penn for his performance in Mystic River.''

Law's other film roles include Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'' and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,' ' Dr. Watson in Sherlock Holmes'' and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows'' and Errol Flynn in The Aviator.''

Law's other film credits include The Grand Budapest Hotel'' and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.''

Law has filmed the 2025 Netflix drama miniseries Black Rabbit,'' starring as the owner of a New York City hotspot who allows his chaotic brother (Jason Bateman) back in his life.

